COVID-19 claims 4 more lives, infects 269 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 4 more patients of coronavirus died overnight raising the death toll to 4,495 and 269 new cases emerged when 9,030 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that four more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives raising the death toll to 4,495 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad said that 9,030 samples were tested which detected 269 cases that constituted 3 percent current detection rate, adding that so far 3,280,778 tests have been conducted against which 265,157 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.5 percent or 255,952 patients have recovered, including 183 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,710 patients were under treatment, of them 4,416 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 286 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 259 patients was stated to be critical, including 39 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 269 new cases, 99 have been detected from Karachi, including 34 from East, 24 South, 15 Central, 12 Malir, Korangi and West 7 each. Thatta has 36, Mirpurkhas 14, Tando Muhammad Khan 13, Tando Allahyar 11, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 10 each, Sanghar 8, Ghotki, Sujawal, Umerkot and Larkana 6 each, Badin, Matiari and Hyderabad 5 each, Khairpur and Nausheroferoze 3 each, Jacobabad 2, Jamshoro and Sukkur 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.