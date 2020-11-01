UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 4 More Lives, Infects 480 Others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing coronavirus situation report with the media said that four more patients had died lifting the death toll to 2,631 and 480 new cases emerged when 11,313 tests were conducted raising the tally to146,331.

He said that four more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 2631 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. The CM said that 11,313 tests were conducted against which 480 new cases emerged that constituted 4.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,654,763 samples have been tested which diagnosed 146,331 cases, of them 95 percent or 138,779 patients have recovered, including 110 overnight.

Mr Shah said that currently 4,921 patients were under treatment, of them 4,675 are in home isolation, one in isolation center and 245 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 186 patients was stated to be critical, including 28 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 480 new cases, 367 belonged to Karachi, including 168 East, 104 South,34 Central, 30 Korangi, 16 Malir and 15 West. Hyderabad has 25 cases, Mirpurkhas 12, Khairpur, Dadu and Ghotki six each, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar, and Jamshoro four each, Thatta three, Umerkot, Matiari, Sujawal and Tando Mohammad khan two each, Larkana and Sanghar one each.

The Chief Minister urged people of Sindh to wash hands frequently, wear masks, and avoid hand shake and observe social distancing.

