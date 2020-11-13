Covid-19 claims 4 more lives, infects 822 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday said that four more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2,722 and 822 new cases emerged when 10,641 samples were tested in the province.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that four more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,722 that came to 1.8 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 10,614 samples were tested against which 822 cases were detected that constituted 7.7 percent.

He added that so far 1,784,158 tests had been conducted which diagnosed 153,874 cases, of them 92 percent or 142,082 patients had recovered, including 322 overnight.

The CM said that currently 9,069 patients were under treatment, of them 8,615 were in home isolation, seven at isolation centers and 477 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 351 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

According to the CM, out of 822 new cases, 621 had been detected from Karachi,including 213 from South, 195 East, 101 Central, 71 Korangi, 31 Malir, and 10 West. Hyderabad has 82 cases, Ghotki 12, Mirpurkhas 10, Mtiari and Shaheed Benazirabad nine each, Badin eight, Sukkur six, Khairpur five, Tando Mohammad Khan and Jamshoro four each, Shikarpur three, Sanghar and Dadu two each, Larkana and Umerkot two each.