COVID-19 claims 4 more patients, infects 1060 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 4 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight raising the death toll to 4,633 and 1060 new cases emerged while 14,633 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 4 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,633 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,633 samples were tested which detected 1060 cases that constituted 7.2 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,621,994 tests have been conducted against which 282,444 cases were diagnosed, of them 94 percent or 264,052 patients have recovered, including 279 overnight.

CM said that currently 13,759 patients were under treatment, of them 13,149 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 603 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 570 patients was stated to be critical, including 47 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1060 new cases, 394 have been detected from Karachi, including 196 from East, 99 South, 49 Central, 26 Malir, 19 Korangi and 5 West. Hyderabad has 157, Jacobabad 52, Thatta 50, Sukkur 46, Nausheroferoze 43, Larkana 42, Kamber 34, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Sujawal 25, Ghotki 24, Mirpurkhas 23, Tando Muhammad Khan 19, Jamshoro 9, Khairpur 8, Tando Allahyar 6, Kashmore , Umerkot and Shikarpur 4 each, Sanghar 3, Badin 2, Dadu and Matiari 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.