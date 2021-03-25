UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 4 More Patients, Infects 247 Others

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

COVID-19 claims 4 more patients, infects 247 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 4 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,486 and 247 new cases emerged when 8,506 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Thursday.

He added that 4 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,486 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. Shah said that 8,506 samples were tested which detected 247 cases that constituted 2.9 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,242,050 tests have been conducted against which 264,061 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.7 percent or 255,399 patients have recovered, including 152 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,176 patients were under treatment, of them 3,888 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 280 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 251 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 247 new cases, 120 have been detected from Karachi, including 51 from East, 38 South, Central and Malir 10 each, 9 West and 2 Korangi. Hyderabad has 31, Ghotki 18, Matiari 14, Kashmore 12, Dadu 11, Tando Allahyar 10, Nausheroferoze and Umerkot 6 each, Badin 3, Larkana 2, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Sukkur and Sanghar 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

E-Rozgaar to work with Japan International Coopera ..

16 minutes ago

20 minutes ago

Arab Parliament Speaker offers condolences on deat ..

26 minutes ago

Ehsaas program opens 11 more Panagahs in the count ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan, Hungry launch trade and economic window

54 minutes ago

Second round of the &#039;Mother of the Nation&#03 ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.