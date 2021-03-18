UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 4 More Patients, Infects 296 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

COVID-19 claims 4 more patients, infects 296 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as four more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,473 and 296 new cases reported among 10,527 tested in last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Thursday Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said the death ratio raised to 1.7 percent while the detection ratio was 2.8 percent.

He added that so far 3,182,755 tests have been conducted against which 262,502 cases were diagnosed, among them 96.5 percent or 253,310 patients have recovered, including 73 overnight.

The CM said currently 4,719 patients were under treatment, of them 4,424 were in home isolation, seveb in isolation centers and 288 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 259 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 296 new cases, 137 have been detected from Karachi, including 35 from South, 33 East, 25 Korangi, 19 Central, 16 West and 9 Malir. Shaheed Benazirabad has 24, Hyderabad 17, Larkana 12, Sanghar and Sujawal 11 each, Mirpurkhas 7, Ghotki, Sukkur and Kamber 6 each, Khairpur, Umerkot and Tando Muhammad Khan five each, Jacobabad and Thatta four each, Jamshoro and Nausheroferoze two each.

The chief minister urged people to follow Standard Operating Procedures to curtail spread of the pandemic.

