COVID-19 claims 4 more patients, infects 308 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 4 more patients of Coronavirus have died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,529 and 308 new cases emerged when 11,592 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that 4 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,529 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,592 samples were tested which detected 308 cases that constituted 2.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,220,639 tests have been conducted against which 464,569 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 446,184 patients have recovered, including 246 overnight.

The CM said that currently 10,856 patients were under treatment, of them 10,574 were in home isolation, 28 at isolation centers and 254 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 248 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 308 new cases, 44 have been detected from Karachi, including 14 from East, 12 Korangi, 7 South, 9 Central and 2 Malir. Hyderabad has 41, Sanghar 37, Kamber 29, Jamshoro 20, Dadu and Tando Allahyar 18 each, Sujawal 16, Shaheed Benazirabad and Tharparkar 14 each, Badin 11, Shikarpur 10, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sukkur 7 each, Larkana 5, Ghotki and Jacobabad 4 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.