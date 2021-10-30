UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 4 More Patients, Infects 327 Others

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 11:18 PM

COVID-19 claims 4 more patients, infects 327 others

Four more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,567 and 327 new cases emerged when 16,965 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Four more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,567 and 327 new cases emerged when 16,965 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday. He added that 4 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,567 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 16,965 samples were tested which detected 477 cases that constituted 2.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,406,542 tests have been conducted against which 468,970 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.8 percent or 449,399 patients have recovered, including 91 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,004 patients were under treatment; of them 11,764 were in home isolation, 215 at different hospitals and 25 patients in Isolation Centers.

He added that the condition of 247 patients was stated to be critical, including 11 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 477 new cases, 64 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the statistics of districts wise 67 in Hyderabad, Dadu 64, Sujawal 40, Noushehro Feroze 28, Thatto and Jamshoro 27 each, Karachi East and Nawabshah 25 each, Korangi 19, Sanghar 18, Tharparkar, Larkano, Shikarpur and Tando Allahyar 14 each, Kashmore 11, Sukkur and Qambar 10 each, Ghotki 9, Umarkot 7, Mirpurkhas, Karachi Central and Karachi South 6 each, Malir, Karachi West and Jacobabad 4 each and Khairpur one one each new covid-19 case reported.

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

