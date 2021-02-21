UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 4 More Patients, Infects 386 Others

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 06:30 PM

COVID-19 claims 4 more patients, infects 386 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 4 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,292 and 386 new cases emerged when 11,040 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 4 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,292 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 11,040 samples were tested which detected 386 cases that constituted 3.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,948,971 tests have been conducted against which 256,219 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 239,111 patients have recovered, including 319 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,816 patients were under treatment, of them 12,390 were in home isolation, 11 at isolation centers and 415 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 397 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 386 new cases, 177 have been detected from Karachi, including 58 from South& East each, 26 Korangi, 17 Central, 14 West and 4 Malir. Hyderabad has 39, Thatto 21, Jamshoro 18, Ghotki 16, Tando Mohammad Khan 15, Larkano 11, Sanghar & Sujawal 8 each, Jacobabad & Kashmore 7 each, Khairpur & Shikarpur 5 each, Badin, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot, MirpurKhas, Tando Allahyar4 each, Naushero Feroze 2, Sukkur & NawabShah one each new cases reported.

The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Korangi Malir Sujawal Sunday Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gulffood 2021 will further enhance Pakistan ties w ..

2 minutes ago

Moon Retreat - Shurooq gears up to offer guests gl ..

2 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 03 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans ..

7 minutes ago

SEDD closes two establishments for violating preve ..

17 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates NAVDEX 2021

32 minutes ago

Apart from militaries, Kalashnikov targets tech-sa ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.