COVID-19 Claims 4 More Patients, Infects 911 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :As many as 4 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,726 and 911 new cases emerged when 13,079 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

He added that 4 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,726 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,079 samples were tested which detected 911 cases that constituted 7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,752,576 tests have been conducted against which 291,667 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.4 percent or 269,234 patients have recovered, including 676 overnight.

The CM said that currently 17,707 patients were under treatment, of them 17,063 were in home isolation and 644 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 608 patients was stated to be critical, including 52 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 911 new cases, 588 have been detected from Karachi, including 229 from East, 129 South, 94 Malir, 81 Central, 44 Korangi and 11 West. Hyderabad has 136, Badin 36,Larkana29, Ghotki and Shaheed Benazirabad 17 each, Mirpurkhas 12, Jacobabad and Sukkur 10 each, Khairpur 9, Dadu 8, Kashmore and Nausheroferoze 4 each, Umerkot 3, Kamber 2, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Tando Muhammad Khan and Matiari 1 each.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Hyderabad Sukkur Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Murad Ali Shah Coronavirus

