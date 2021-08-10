COVID-19 claims 40 more patients, infects 2,174 others

As many as 40 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,275 and 2,174 new cases emerged when 26,891 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 40 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 6,275 and 2,174 new cases emerged when 26,891 tests were conducted.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He said 40 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,275 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He said 26,891 samples were tested which detected 2,174 cases that constituted 8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 5,189,244 tests have been conducted against which 403,947 cases were diagnosed, of them 86.5 percent or 349,608 patients have recovered, including 2149 overnight. The CM said that currently 48,064 patients were under treatment, of them 46,526 were in home isolation, 42 at isolation centers and 1,496 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 1317 patients was stated to be critical, including 107 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 2,174 new cases, 1245 have been detected from Karachi, including 406 from East, 299 South, 211 Central, 153 Korangi, 107 Malir and 69 West. Hyderabad has 163, Sukkur 80, Shikarpur 75, Jamshoro 67, Ghotki 65, Shaheed Benazirabad 51, Badin 44, Kashmore 42, Khairpur 37, Kamber 36, Jacobabad 33, Sanghar 32, Matiari 31, Tharparkar 30, Tando Allahyar 21, Tando Muhammad Khan and Thatta 20 each, Umerkot 16, Dadu 13, Larkana 11, Mirpurkhas 7, Nausheroferoze 3.

Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 8,229,979 vaccinations have been administered upto August 8, and added during the last 24 hours 208,676 vaccines were inoculated - in total 8,438,655 vaccines have administered which constituted 24.58 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.