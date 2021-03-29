COVID-19 claims 41 more lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that as many as 4,525 new positive cases emerged in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 41 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The death toll, with the latest casualties, reached 14,256 and 598,197 were recovered from the virus.

The government also announced vaccination of senior citizens aged 50 to 59 from tomorrow. The eligible citizens could send CNIC number through SMS to 1166 for registration. The Punjab government decided to impose lockdown in cities where positivity rate of COVID-19 reached 12 per cent, the sources said on Monday.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar made this decision in a meeting on Anti-Coronavirus Committee of the province.

According to the NCOC figures, there is 17% increase in ratio of COVID-19 in Lahore, 15% in Rawalpindi, 15% in Faisalabad, 12% in Sargodha, 12% in Sialkot and12 per cent in Multan. The Punjab Chief Secretary warned the commissioners and deputy commissioners of registering FIRs against them in case of non-compliance of the Anti-Corona Cabinet Committee orders on lockdown restrictions.