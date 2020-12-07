UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 41 More Lives, Infects 1,726 Others: CM Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

COVID-19 claims 41 more lives, infects 1,726 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) ::Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that unfortunately 41 patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 3,060 and 1,726 new cases emerged when 12,442 tests were conducted raising the tally to 186,212.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM Sindh said that 41 patients lost their lives, lifting the death toll to 3,060 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

He added that 41 death stemming from COVID-19 within 24 hours was the highest number ever reported in the province.

The CM Sindh said that 12,442 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,726 cases that constituted 13.9 per cent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,076,519 tests have been conducted against which 186,212 patients were diagnosed, of them 87 percent or 160,933 have recovered, including 1352 overnight.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 22,219 patients were under treatment, of them 21,350 in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 857 at different hospitals.

He added that currently the condition of 76 patients was stated to be critical, including 76 shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah out of 1726 new cases, 1484 have been detected from Karachi, including 584 from South, 455 East, 256 Korangi, 164 Central, 80 Malir, 71 West.

Hyderabad has 43 cases, Thatta 20, Jamshoro and Sanghar 16 each, Naushehroferoze 14, Umerkot and Ghotki 12 each, Tando Allahyar and Badin 10 each, Matiari and Shikarpur nine each, Sujawal eight, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad six each, Jacobabad five, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur three each and Tando Mohammad Khan one each.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General Participates in the Seventh ..

37 minutes ago

Man beaten by Maryam Nawazâ€™s guards for touching ..

44 minutes ago

Dubai Customs displays eight advanced technologica ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Free Zone introduces new packages for IT com ..

1 hour ago

The most favorite areas of PM in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Discouraging private LNG imports resulting in heav ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.