COVID-19 Claims 42 Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Tue 02nd March 2021

The Official figures show that 1,163 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced after tests of 31,948 tests in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2021) With Forty-two new deaths from coronavirus during the last 24 hours, the death toll from the pandemic in the country so far has reached to 12,938.

Out of 31,948 tests conducted during the last 24 hours 1,163 came positive for COVID-19.

According to National Command and Operation Center statistics, there are 22,184 active coronavirus cases in the country.

Vaccination drive is continuing across the country.

The front row workers—the doctors, and the people reached 60 years of age were now getting vaccination.

Some of the hospitals have declared vaccination compulsory for the doctors and paramedical staffers in different parts of the country. The second phase is yet to start. According to Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said that 70 per cent vaccination would be done till the end of this year.

