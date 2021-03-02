COVID-19 claims 42 lives, infects 1,163 more people

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 22,184 with 1,163 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,035 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 41 of them were under treatment in hospital and one in their respective quarantines and homes on Monday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Out of the total 42 deaths, 12 people had died under treatment on ventilators.

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 18 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 30 percent, Peshawar 20 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 38 percent, Lahore 24 percent and ICT 23 percent.

Around 210 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 31,948 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 7,315 in Sindh, 13,616 in Punjab, 6,021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,836 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 369 in Balochistan, 315 in GB, and 476 in AJK.

Around 547,406 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 582,528 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,280, Balochistan 19,066, GB 4,956, ICT 44,516, KP 72,615, Punjab 172,683 and Sindh 258,412.

About 12,938 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,353 perished in Sindh among three of them died during past 24 hours. Two in the hospital and one out of the hospital.

5,391 in Punjab had died with 28 deaths in past 24 hours occurred in the hospital. 2,085 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Monday, 501 in ICT, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 306 in AJK among five of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Monday.

A total of 9,022,124 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,973 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.