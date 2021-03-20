COVID-19 claims  42 more deaths in Pakistan over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The Official figures show that as many as 3, 876 fresh infections were reported from different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Pakistan reported 42 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The death toll reached to 13, 799.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that as many as 3, 876 fresh infections were reported from different parts of the country.

The total count of active cases is 29, 576 while positivity ration was recorded at 9. 46 per cent during the past one day.

The official figures showed that as many as 40,946 tests were carried out across the country during this period. Overall 9,732,033 tests were carried out since detection of first COVID-19 case in the country.

They also said that 2, 122 patients were in critical condition across the country whereas 1, 446 people recovered from the deadly disease since yesterday, and overall 579, 760 regained their health from the COVID-19.

Sindh is at the top with 262, 796 number of cases reported in the province so far followed by Punjab with 195, 087 cases so. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported 78, 653 new cases, Islamabad 50, 843 while 19, 306 cases in Balochistan. Azad Jammu and Kahsmir reported 11, 483 while Gilgit-Baltistan reported 4, 967.