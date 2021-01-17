COVID-19 claims 43 deaths, over 2,521 new Coronavirus cases reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday reached to 34,701 with 2,521 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,540 people recovered from the coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Forty Three coronavirus patients,40 of whom were under treatment in hospital and Three were in their respective homes or quarantines died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

It added that out of the total 43 deaths during the last 24 hours 22 patients were died on ventilators.

No COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan while 334 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 49 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 35 percent, Bahawalpur 55 percent and Lahore 35 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID-19 patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 45 percent, Multan 38 percent, Karachi 39 percent and Rawalpindi 26 percent.

Some 41,191 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday including 13,936 in Sindh, 14,186 in Punjab, 6,242 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,477 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 688 in Balochistan, 372 in GB and 290 in AJK.

Around 473,639 people have been recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 519,291 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,606, Balochistan 18,569, GB 4,882, ICT 40,019, KP 63,339, Punjab 149,222 and Sindh 234,654.

About 10,951 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,775 perished in Sindh among Six of them died on Saturday.Five of them died in hospital and One out of the hospital.

4,409 in Punjab had died with 22 deaths in past 24 hours. 20 of them perished in the hospital and two out of the hospital.1,779 in KP where Six of them died in hospital on Saturday, 456 in ICT where six of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 190 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 241 in AJK among three of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 7,367,622 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID-19 facilities. Some 2,876 coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.