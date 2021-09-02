UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 44 More Lives, 1,588 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:22 PM

COVID-19 claims 44 more lives, 1,588 new cases reported in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed 44 more lives and 1,588 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 44 more lives and 1,588 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday, death toll reached 11,957 and a total number of cases recorded 396,327 while 360,053 patients had been recovered so far. Currently 24,317 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The Health department conducted 23,394 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

84 million so far.

While talking about ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said that vaccination was the only and effective treatment against the coronavirus.

He urged the people to immediately get them vaccinated and ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that we could return to a normal life. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged the people.

Related Topics

Punjab Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE non-oil trade with Arab countries up to AED191 ..

UAE non-oil trade with Arab countries up to AED191 bn in H1-21

23 minutes ago
 PML-N needs NRO: Farrukh Habib

PML-N needs NRO: Farrukh Habib

1 minute ago
 25 criminals held, contraband seized

25 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 Two PMA cadets graduate from Turkish Military Acad ..

Two PMA cadets graduate from Turkish Military Academy

1 minute ago
 US Treasury Removes 3 Yugoslav Wars Figures from S ..

US Treasury Removes 3 Yugoslav Wars Figures from Sanctions List - Notice

1 minute ago
 Ex Governor Nawab Zulfiqar condoles demise of Sar ..

Ex Governor Nawab Zulfiqar condoles demise of Sardar Attaullah Mengal

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.