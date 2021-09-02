COVID-19 claims 44 more lives, 1,588 new cases reported in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed 44 more lives and 1,588 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday, death toll reached 11,957 and a total number of cases recorded 396,327 while 360,053 patients had been recovered so far. Currently 24,317 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The Health department conducted 23,394 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

84 million so far.

While talking about ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said that vaccination was the only and effective treatment against the coronavirus.

He urged the people to immediately get them vaccinated and ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) so that we could return to a normal life. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the Healthcare department urged the people.