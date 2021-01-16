COVID-19 claims 45 deaths, over 2,432 new Coronavirus cases reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday reached 33,763 with 2,432 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,793 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Forty Two corona patients, 42 of whom were under treatment in hospital and Three in their respective homes or quarantines died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

It added that out of the total 45 deaths during last 24 hours 22 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 333 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 49 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 33 percent, Bahawalpur 55 percent and Lahore 33 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 46 percent, Multan 38 percent, Karachi 39 percent and Rawalpindi 27 percent.

Some 42,422 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 13,340 in Sindh, 14,390 in Punjab, 6,591 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,784 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 586 in Balochistan, 360 in GB, and 371 in AJK.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 516,770 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,583, Balochistan 18,537, GB 4,882, ICT 39,888, KP 62,996, Punjab 148,488 and Sindh 233,396.

About 10,908 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,769 perished in Sindh among 14 of them died on Wednesday. 12 of them died in hospital and Two out of the hospital.

4,387 in Punjab had died with 17 deaths in past 24 hours. 16 of them perished in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 1,773 in KP where 11 of them died in hospital on Friday, 450 in ICT where one of them died in the hospital on Friday, 190 in Balochistan including one death in the past 24 hours, 101 in GB and 238 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Friday.

A total of 7,326,431 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,840 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.