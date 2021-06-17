UrduPoint.com
Covid-19 Claims 46 More Lives During Last 24 Hours In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:37 AM

The Official figures show that 1, 119 new cases of Coronavirus have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2021) Pakistan reported 46 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

According to latest statistics issued by National Command and Operation Center, 1,119 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in different parts of the country during the same period.

As many as 37,196 tests have been carried out at different centre for treatment and care of the Covid-19 patients.

The total death toll from the pandemic has now reached 21,874

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr. Faisal Sultan has said that $1.1 billion have been allocated for imported vaccine in budget of Financial Year 2021-22.

Taking to twitter, Mr. Sultan has shared the figures.

