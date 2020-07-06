COVID-19 claims 46 more lives, infects 1572 others: Chief Minister Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that overnight COVID-19 has claimed 46 more lives and infected 1708 lifting the death toll to 1572 and tally of the cases to 96236

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that overnight COVID-19 has claimed 46 more lives and infected 1708 lifting the death toll to 1572 and tally of the cases to 96236.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Monday, the chief minister said that 46 more patients lost their lives while struggling against coronavirus lifting the death toll to 1572 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

He added that 1708 new cases emerged when 12479 samples were tested which constituted 14 percent detection rate.

The CM said that so far 514905 samples have been tested against which 96236 cases were detected. He added that the over detection rate came to 19 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 679 persons recovered after contracting to Coronavirus. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 53855 constituting 56 percent recovery rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 40809 patients were under treatment, of them 38875 in home isolation, 327 at isolation centers and 1607 at different hospitals.

He added that currently 623 patients were stated to be in critical condition, of them 96 have been shifted onto the ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 1708 new cases, 919 have been detected from all the six districts of Karachi division. They include 485 South, 133 East, 104 Korangi, 72 Central, 64 Malir and 62r West.

Hyderabad has 190 new cases, Sukkur 107, Shaheed Benazirabad 48, Sanghar 42, Naushehroferoze 35, Tando Allahyar 34, Khairpur 29, Mirpurkhas 25, Larkana 23, Jamshoro 21, Tando M Khan 21, Kambar 20, Sujawal 17, Matiari 16, Shikarpur 15, Ghotki eight, Thatta six, Kashmore and Dadu three each and Jacobabad two.

The chief minister urged people of the province to adopt precautionary measures against coronavirus infection and keep yourself and others safe.