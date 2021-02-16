COVID-19 claims 47 lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2021) Pakistan reported 47 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official figures showed that 958 new cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during the same period. There were now 25383 active cases in the country.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said earlier the process of registration of citizens aged sixty-five and above had been started for vaccination against COVID-19.

He expressed these views in a tweet on Monday.

The minister said the registration could be done by sending CNIC number on 1166. He said the vaccination of this age group will start next month.