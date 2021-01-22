COVID-19 claims 47 lives, infects 1,745 more in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in the country on Friday reached 34,916 with 1,745 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 2,075 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Forty-seven corona patients, 40 among them were under treatment in hospital and seven in their homes or quarantines died on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. It said that out of the total 47 deaths during last 24 hours 23 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 49 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 38 percent, Peshawar 30 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID-19 patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Peshawar 46 percent, Multan 39 percent, Karachi 40 percent and Rawalpindi 27 percent.

Around 327 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-19 affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 35,839 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 6,535 in Sindh, 15,304 in Punjab, 6,543 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,777 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 838 in Balochistan, 443 in GB, and 339 in AJK.

Around 482,771 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 528,891 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,753, Balochistan 18,696, GB 4,899, ICT 40,548, KP 64,651, Punjab 152,158 and Sindh 239,186.

About 11,204 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 3,855 perished in Sindh among 12 of them died on Thursday. Eight of them died in hospital and four out of the hospital.

4,523 in Punjab had died with 22 deaths in past 24 hours. 19 of them perished in the hospital and three out of the hospital. 1,823 in KP where 12 of them died in hospital on Thursday, 461 in ICT with one death occurred in the hospital during last 24 hours, 192 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 248 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 7,561,977 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,858 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.