UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 47 More Lives, Active Cases Recorded 42,330

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

COVID-19 claims 47 more lives, active cases recorded 42,330

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The national tally on Thursday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 42,330 with 2,545 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Forty-seven (47) corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 45 of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by the Punjab. Out of the total 47 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 27 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 15 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 24 percent, Peshawar 13 percent and Lahore 18 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Skardu 42 percent, Gilgit 56 percent, Muzaffarabad 30 percent and Karachi 38 percent.

Around 237 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 48,910 tests were conducted across the country on Wednesday, including 16,528 in Sindh, 17,325 in Punjab, 9,915 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,043 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,592 in Balochistan, 721 in GB, and 786 in AJK.

Around 916,373 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 981,392 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 21,481, Balochistan 28,588, GB 7,163, ICT 84,083, KP 139,960, Punjab 349,111 and Sindh 351,006.

About 22,689 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,647 have perished in Sindh, out of which 26 died in hospital on 14 July.

10,852 in Punjab out of which 11 deaths occurred in hospital and two out of hospital during past 24 hours.

4,377 in KP where 06 of them died in hospital on Wednesday, 787 in ICT among one deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 317 in Balochistan, 113 in GB and 596 in AJK succumbed to the deadly virus out of which one is died in hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 15,248,785 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,619 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Died Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir July From 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Karachi is likely to receive heavy rainfall with t ..

32 minutes ago

PM invites Hamid Karzai to international conferenc ..

44 minutes ago

PM to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan tod ..

60 minutes ago

PTCL continues growth momentum

1 hour ago

TECNO Camon 17 becomes the new favorite among phot ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 47 more deaths due to COVID-19 in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.