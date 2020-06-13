COVID-19 claims 48 more lives in Punjab

The number of COVID-19 cases reached to 50,087 in the province after registration of 2705 new cases during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases reached to 50,087 in the province after registration of 2705 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department spokesperson said on Saturday noon the death toll due to coronavirus reached to 938, after 48 more deaths in the province. While 17,560 patients recovered in the province.

The health department confirmed that 1342 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 20 in Nankana Sahib, 2 in Kasur, 14 in Sheikhupura, 260 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Attock, 3 in Chakwal, 54 in Gujranwala, 37 in Sialkot, 9 in Narowal, 82 in Gujrat, 2 in Hafizabad, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 196 in Multan, 8 in Khanewal, 9 in Vehari, 237 in Faisalabad, 4 in Chineot, 47 in Toba Tek Singh, 21 in Jhang, 57 in Rahimyar Khan, 14 in Sargodha, 5 in Mianwali, 17 in Layyah, 3 in Bhakkar, 8 in Bahawalnagar, 83 in Bahawalpur, 6 in Lodhran, 68 in Dera Ghazi Khan,17 in Rajanpur, 25 in Okara and 46 in Sahiwal districts.

Five new case of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpattan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 338,714 corona tests.

People have been appealed to wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The healthcare department advised the people to contact on1033 immediately, if anyone developed symptoms of coronavirus.