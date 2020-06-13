UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 48 More Lives In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 06:52 PM

COVID-19 claims 48 more lives in Punjab

The number of COVID-19 cases reached to 50,087 in the province after registration of 2705 new cases during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The number of COVID-19 cases reached to 50,087 in the province after registration of 2705 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department spokesperson said on Saturday noon the death toll due to coronavirus reached to 938, after 48 more deaths in the province. While 17,560 patients recovered in the province.

The health department confirmed that 1342 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 20 in Nankana Sahib, 2 in Kasur, 14 in Sheikhupura, 260 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Attock, 3 in Chakwal, 54 in Gujranwala, 37 in Sialkot, 9 in Narowal, 82 in Gujrat, 2 in Hafizabad, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 196 in Multan, 8 in Khanewal, 9 in Vehari, 237 in Faisalabad, 4 in Chineot, 47 in Toba Tek Singh, 21 in Jhang, 57 in Rahimyar Khan, 14 in Sargodha, 5 in Mianwali, 17 in Layyah, 3 in Bhakkar, 8 in Bahawalnagar, 83 in Bahawalpur, 6 in Lodhran, 68 in Dera Ghazi Khan,17 in Rajanpur, 25 in Okara and 46 in Sahiwal districts.

Five new case of COVID-19 were reported in Pakpattan district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 338,714 corona tests.

People have been appealed to wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The healthcare department advised the people to contact on1033 immediately, if anyone developed symptoms of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Lodhran Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 40,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

11 minutes ago

Midday break for outdoor workers to begin Monday

11 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Canadian counterpart discuss ..

41 minutes ago

Social media echo with Mahira Khan’s engagement ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan govt striving to improve economy, gene ..

3 minutes ago

Budget silent over resource allocation to business ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.