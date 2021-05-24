UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 5 Lives In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

COVID-19 claims 5 lives in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :As many as 44 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 25,908 in the district while five lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, the total infected cases included 23,929 from Rawalpindi and 1979 from other districts.

The report said among the new cases,10 reported from Rawal Town,6 from Potohar town,13 from Rawalpindi Cantt,8 Taxila,3 Islamabad, and one each from Gujar Khan, AJK, Attock and KPK.

"Presently 101 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 15 in Holy Family Hospital,16 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,38 in Institute of Urology,25 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, one in Hearts International Hospital and three each in Bilal hospital and Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial trust," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 24,131 patients were discharged after recovery while 1740 were quarantined including 1012 at home and 728 in isolation.

