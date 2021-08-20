COVID-19 claims 5 lives with 107 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 107 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 100 belonged to Rawalpindi and 7 from other districts.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre here on Friday, among the new cases, seventeen belonged to Rawal Town, thirteen from Potohar town, twenty-three from Rawalpindi Cantt, nineteen from Taxila, thirteen from Kahutta, seven each from Gujar khan and Murree, four from Islamabad, and one each from Abbottabad, Jehlum, AJK and Kalar syeda.

"Presently 47 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,31 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,84 in Institute of Urology,40 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,4 in Bilal hospital,3 in District Headquarter hospital,2 in Hearts international hospital and one in Attock hospital.

The report updated that nine patients were on ventilators in critical condition,73 stable and 130 on oxygen while five people died during the last 24 hours.

1,742,730 people including 38,915 health workers have received their vaccine dose so far, the report added.