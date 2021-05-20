COVID-19 claims 5 lives with 112 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :As many as 112 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 25,656 in the district while five lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 23,694 from Rawalpindi and 1962 from other districts.

The report said among the new cases,33 reported from Rawal Town,11 from Potohar town,23 from Rawalpindi Cantt,17 Taxila, 4 Murree,5 Gujar Khan,2 Kotli sattian,3 Kalarsyeda,6 Islamabad, and one each from Kahuta, AJK, Attock, Gujranwala, Haripur, Mandi Bahuddin and Mianwali.

"Presently 102 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 15 in Holy Family Hospital,16 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,44 in Institute of Urology,24 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one each in Hearts International Hospital, Bilal hospital and Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 23,795 patients were discharged after recovery and 2031 were quarantined including 1215 at home and 816 in isolation.