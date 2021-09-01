COVID-19 claims 5 lives with 192 new infections in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 192 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 174 belonged to Rawalpindi and 18 from other districts while five people had lost their battle of life.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Wednesday, among the new cases,29 belonged to Rawal Town,45 from Potohar town,42 from Rawalpindi Cantt,17 from Kotli sattian,14 from Gujar Khan,13 from Kalar Syeda, eight from Taxila, five from Islamabad, four each from Attock and Kahutta, three each from AJK and Chakwal, two each from Mianwali and Murree while one case was reported from Faisalabad.

"Presently 19 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,23 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,92 in Institute of Urology,44 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, seven in Bilal hospital, two each in Hearts international hospital and Akhtar Memorial Trust hospital while one each were admitted two each in District Headquarter and Attock hospital.

"The report updated that 11 patients were on ventilators in critical condition,77 stable and 103 on oxygen. 2,067,411 people including 39,415 health workers and 2,027,996 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 13.24 per cent in the district, it added.