COVID-19 Claims 5 Lives With 197 New Infections In 24 Hours

Sat 31st July 2021 | 07:09 PM

As many as 197 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 29,190 in the district while five lost their battle of life against the deadly virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 197 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 29,190 in the district while five lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the total infected cases included 26,930 from Rawalpindi and 2260 from other districts. The report said among the new cases, 50 reported from Rawal Town, 48 from Potohar town,38 from Rawalpindi Cantt,9 from Gujar Khan,3 from Kahutta,4 from Kotli sattian,2 from Kalar Syeda,11 from Murree,7 from Taxila,9 from Islamabad, 4 from AJK, four from Chakwal, three from Attock and one each from Abbottabad, Karachi, Khushab, Kasur and Swabi.

"Presently 155 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting thirty-three in Holy Family Hospital, twenty-five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, fifty-three in Institute of Urology, thirty-three in Fauji Foundation Hospital, three each in Bilal, Attock and Hearts International hospital while two admitted in Begum Akhtar Memorial trust," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 27,078 patients were discharged after recovery while 2456 were quarantined including 1531 at home and 925 in isolation centres. The report said that so far 1,260,975 people including 36,909 health workers and 1,224,066 senior citizens have jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10.

