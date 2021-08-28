COVID-19 claims 5 lives with 206 new infections in 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 206 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with 190 belonged to Rawalpindi and 16 from other districts.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Saturday, among the new cases, thirty-five belonged to Rawal Town, forty-four from Potohar town, sixty from Rawalpindi Cantt, twenty-nine from Kahutta, nine from Gujar Khan, seven from Taxila, six from AJK, four from Murree, three from KPK, two each from Jhelum, Islamabad, Kallar Syeda and one each from Chakwal, Attock and Bahawalnagar.

"Presently 25 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,32 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,90 in Institute of Urology,45 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,5 in Bilal hospital,4 in District Headquarter hospital and two each in Hearts international hospital and Akhtar Memorial Trust.

The report updated that ten patients were on ventilators in critical condition,83 stable and 112 on oxygen while five people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

1,938,276 people including 39,192 health workers and 1,899,084 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus while the positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 8.10 per cent in the district, it added.