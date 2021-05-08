UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 5 Lives With 96 New Infections In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :As many as 96 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 24,733 in the district while five lost their battle of life against the deadly virus. The total infected cases included 22,834 from Rawalpindi and 1899 from other districts so far.

District Health Authority informed Saturday that among the new cases, 27 reported from Rawal Town,20 from Potohar town,17 from Rawalpindi Cantt,11 from Gujar Khan,13 Kalar syedan,2 Murree,2 Islamabad,2 AJK and one each from Kotli Sattian and Jhelum.

"Presently 159 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 30 in Holy Family Hospital,29 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,68 in Institute of Urology,23 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,7 in Hearts International and two in Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said. District Health Authority informed that so far 22,371 patients were discharged after recovery and 2981 were quarantined including 1687 at home and 1294 in isolation.

