COVID-19 Claims 5 More Lives

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 10:10 PM

COVID-19 claims 5 more lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 claimed five more lives of the patients admitted in Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Friday.

According to the details obtained from the LUH, two patients died in LUH Hyderabad and three in LUH Jamshoro.

As many as 63 beds out of 77 in both branches of the hospital were occupied by Friday evening while 14 were vacant.

Some 16 patients are admitted in the Intensive Care Unit, 16 in High Dependency Unit and 8 in Jail Ward in LUH Hyderabad.

Likewise, 11 patients are admitted in the ICU and 13 in HDU of LUH Jamshoro.

Three patients were discharged from LUH Hyderabad and two from LUH Jamshoro on Friday.

Pakistan

