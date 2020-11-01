UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 5 More Lives In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :-:The COVID-19 has taken away 5 more lives in the province while 255 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said the total number of coronavirus cases had reached 104,271 in the province with the total deaths of 2,362 were registered while the recovery stood at 97,456.

The P&SHD confirmed that 111 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,1 in Kasur, 41 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Chakwal, 4 in Gujranwala, 2 in Hafizabad, 13 in Gujrat, 5 in Faisalabad, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Jhang, 44 in Multan, 1 in Lodhran, 1 in Sargodha, 2 in Mianwali, 7 in Bahawalpur, 1 in Bhakkar, 1 in Khanewal, 4 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Sahiwal,1 in Okara and 5 in Bahawalnagar district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 1,586,926 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

