COVID-19 Claims 5 More Lives In Rawalpindi

Sat 21st August 2021 | 09:19 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 5 patients have died due to coronavirus while 201 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 during last 24 hours in the district.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Saturday, among the new cases, twenty-eight belonged to Rawal Town, forty from Potohar town, twenty-one from Rawalpindi Cantt, thirty-two from Taxila, twenty-four from Kallar Syeda, fifteen from Kotli sattian, eleven from Murree, eight from Islamabad, four each from Gujar Khan and Chakwal, three each from Kahutta and AJK, two from Attock, and one each from Abbottabad, Jehlum, Khushab, KPK, Gujrat and Sialkot.

Presently 48 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital, 32 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 78 in Institute of Urology, 42 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 4 in Bilal hospital, 3 in District Headquarter hospital, 2 in Hearts international hospital and one in Attock hospital.

The report updated that eight patients were on ventilators in critical condition,76 stable and 126 on oxygen while five people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

