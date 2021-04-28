COVID-19 claims 5 more lives, infects 1029 others

As many as 5 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,629 and 1029 new cases emerged when 14,716 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 5 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,629 and 1029 new cases emerged when 14,716 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He added that 5 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,629 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 14,716 samples were tested which detected 1029 cases that constituted 7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,607,361 tests have been conducted against which 281,384 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.7 percent or 263,773 patients have recovered, including 508 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,982 patients were under treatment, of them 12,395 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 580 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 555 patients was stated to be critical, including 50 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1029 new cases, 492 have been detected from Karachi, including 264 from East, 95 South, Central and Korangi 47 each, 20 Malir and 19 West. Hyderabad has 221, Sukkur 71, Matiari 36, Shikarpur 30, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Larkana and Sujawal 18 each, Thatta 17, Khairpur 15, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Ghotki 13, Tando Allahyar 11, Badin and Umerkot 8 each, Jamshoro 7, Dadu 4, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas 3 each, Sanghar 2, Kamber 1.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.