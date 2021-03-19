COVID-19 claims 5 more lives, infects 293 others in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as 5 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,478 and 293 new cases emerged when 10,445 tests were conducted in Sindh.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that 5 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,478 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 10,445 samples were tested which detected 293 cases that constituted 2.8 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,193,200 tests have been conducted against which 262,795 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.4 percent or 253,456 patients have recovered, including 146 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,861 patients were under treatment, of them 4,559 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 295 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 269 patients was stated to be critical, including 38 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 293 new cases, 130 have been detected from Karachi, including 75 from East, 23 South, 10 Malir, 8 West, Central & Korangi 7 each. Hyderabad 25, Badin 24, Tando Allahyar 12, Naushero Feroze 10, Khairpur 8, Mirpurkhas & Sujawal 7 each, Ghotki, Kashmir & Larkano 6 each, Tando Mohammad Khan 5, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot & Umarkor 4 each, Jamshoro & Sukkur 3 each, Matiyari & Nawabshah 2 each and Sanghar one new cases reported.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).