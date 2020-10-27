UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims 5 More Lives, Infects 335 Others: Chief Minister Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

COVID-19 claims 5 more lives, infects 335 others: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that five more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2604 and 335 new cases emerged when 8860 tests were conducted in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that five more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2604 and 335 new cases emerged when 8860 tests were conducted in the province.

This he said in a statement issued here.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that five more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2604 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 201 patients recovered overnight. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 137,041 that constituted 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 8860 samples were tested against which 335 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 3.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,607,796 samples had been tested which detected 144,449 cases all over the province that came to nine percent overall detection rate.

According to the statement, 4804 patients are under treatment, of them 4,516 are in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 284 at different hospitals.

The condition of 164 patients is stated to be critical, including 28 shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 335 new cases, 250 had been detected from Karachi, including 90 from South, 69 East, 40 Central, 28 Korangi, 12 Malir and 11 West. Hyderabad has 11 new cases, Larkana six, Shikarpur five, Badin and Kambar four each, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Sukkur, Thatta and Umerkot three each, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sujawal two each, Dadu, Kashmore, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tharparkar one each.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Tharparkar Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 7 businesses for violating COV ..

36 minutes ago

Big Heart Foundation pledges over $1 million to ed ..

51 minutes ago

Security beefed up in Punjab

6 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister Self-Isolates After Conta ..

7 seconds ago

Senegal sounds alarm over migration surge after bo ..

9 seconds ago

University of Peshawar organize 5-day cross cultur ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.