COVID-19 claims 5 more lives, infects 335 others: Chief Minister Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that five more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2604 and 335 new cases emerged when 8860 tests were conducted in the province.

This he said in a statement issued here.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that five more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus lifting the death toll to 2604 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 201 patients recovered overnight. The number of patients recovered so far has reached 137,041 that constituted 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 8860 samples were tested against which 335 new cases were diagnosed that constituted 3.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,607,796 samples had been tested which detected 144,449 cases all over the province that came to nine percent overall detection rate.

According to the statement, 4804 patients are under treatment, of them 4,516 are in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 284 at different hospitals.

The condition of 164 patients is stated to be critical, including 28 shifted to ventilators.

The chief minister said that out of 335 new cases, 250 had been detected from Karachi, including 90 from South, 69 East, 40 Central, 28 Korangi, 12 Malir and 11 West. Hyderabad has 11 new cases, Larkana six, Shikarpur five, Badin and Kambar four each, Jamshoro, Khairpur, Sukkur, Thatta and Umerkot three each, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sujawal two each, Dadu, Kashmore, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Tando Allahyar, Tando Mohammad Khan and Tharparkar one each.