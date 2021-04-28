UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Covid-19 Claims 5 More Patients, Infects 1029 Others

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:04 PM

Covid-19 claims 5 more patients, infects 1029 others

As many as 5 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,629 and 1029 new cases emerged when 14,716 tests were conducted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 5 more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,629 and 1029 new cases emerged when 14,716 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday.

He added that 5 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,629 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Mr. Shah said that 14,716 samples were tested which detected 1029 cases that constituted 7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,607,361 tests have been conducted against which 281,384 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.7 percent or 263,773 patients have recovered, including 508 overnight.

The CM said that currently 12,982 patients were under treatment, of them 12,395 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 580 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 555 patients was stated to be critical, including 50 shifted to ventilators.

Out of 1029 new cases, 492 have been detected from Karachi, including 264 from East, 95 South, Central and Korangi 47 each, 20 Malir and 19 West. Hyderabad has 221, Sukkur 71, Matiari 36, Shikarpur 30, Shaheed Benazirabad 19, Larkana and Sujawal 18 each, Thatta 17, Khairpur 15, Tando Muhammad Khan 14, Ghotki 13, Tando Allahyar 11, Badin and Umerkot 8 each, Jamshoro 7, Dadu 4, Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas 3 each, Sanghar 2, Kamber 1.

Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development fulfills wishes ..

1 hour ago

Top US general: hard to predict Afghan fate after ..

3 minutes ago

13 die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Over 100,000 vaccinated against COVID in single da ..

3 minutes ago

Meeting held to ensure implementation on Coronavir ..

3 minutes ago

Sanjrani calls for MP's constructive role in promo ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.