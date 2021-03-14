COVID-19 claims 5 more patients, infects 232 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as five more patients of Coronavirus died overnight raising the death toll to 4,458 while 232 new cases emerged when 8,036 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that five more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,458 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said 8,036 samples were tested among which 232 cases were positive that constituted 2.9 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,144,249 tests have been conducted against which 261,410 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.7 percent or 252,713 patients have recovered, including 39 overnight.

The CM said that currently 4,239 patients were under treatment, of them 3,946 were in home isolation, nine in isolation centers and 284 in different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 255 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 232 new cases, 87 have been detected from Karachi, including 24 from East, 20 South, 14 Korangi, 12 Central, 11 and Malir 6.

Hyderabad has 27, Dadu 21, Mirpurkhas 19, Jacobabad 16, Thatho 13, Tando Allahyar 7, Jamshoro, Matiyari and Naushero Feroze 5 each, Ghotki 4, Larkano and Qambar-Shahdadkot three each, Khiarpur and Nawabshah two each, Badin, Sukkur and Umarkot one each new cases were reported. The Chief Minister urged people of the province to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).