COVID-19 claims 50 deaths, over 2,400 new Coronavirus cases reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Thursday reached 34,049 with 2,482 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,122 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty corona patients, 45 of whom were under treatment in hospital and Five in their respective homes or quarantines died on Wednesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh.

It added that out of the total 50 deaths during last 24 hours 27 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 315 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 45 percent, ICT 42 percent, Bahawalpur 41 percent and Lahore 37 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient's medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 30 percent, Karachi 34 percent, Peshawar54 percent and Multan 33 percent.

Some 40,509 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 13,699 in Sindh, 15,562 in Punjab, 4,798 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,167 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 599 in Balochistan, 413 in GB, and 271 in AJK.