COVID-19 claims 50 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2021) Pakistan reported 50 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Center data showed that 2, 233 cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during in a single day.

According to the data, 52,788 tests were conducted yesterday in which positivity ratio remained four point two-three percent.

