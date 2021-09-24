COVID-19 Claims 50 More Lives In Pakistan In Last 24 Hours
The National Command and Operation Center Data shows that 2, 233 cases of Coronavirus surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2021) Pakistan reported 50 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.
According to the data, 52,788 tests were conducted yesterday in which positivity ratio remained four point two-three percent.
