COVID-19 claims 50 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed 50 more lives in the last 24 hours while 593 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

According to the record, shared by a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 132,526 while the death toll reached 3,688 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 293 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 5 in Kasur, one in Sheikhupura, five in Nankana Sahib, 73 in Rawalpindi, 12 in Jhelum, one in Chakwal, six in Gujranwala, two in Mandi Bahauddin, one in Hafizabad, five in Sialkot, three in Gujrat, 53 in Faisalabad, one in Toba Tek Singh, two in Chinot, 13 in Jhang, 22 in Sargodha, five in Mianwali, one in Khoshab, one in Bhakkar, 31 in Multan, two in Lodharan, four in Vehari, eight in Khanewal, 11 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 18 in Bahawalpur, five in Bahawalnagar, two in Muzaffargarh, one in Rahimyar Khan, two in Rajanpur and four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 2,313,949 tests for COVID-19 while 120,110 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

Services for coronavirus treatment are being provided in 244 hospitals across the province where 8,264 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 patients, 3,786 of these beds are equipped with oxygen facility and 546 beds are occupied.

The Punjab Health Department has allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province, of which 326 ventilators are in use currently.

So far 2,778 healthcare workers have been infected by coronavirus during their duties.