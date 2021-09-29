COVID-19 claims 52 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2021) As the fourth wave of COVID-19 pacifies, 52 more deaths due to coronavirus infection and 1,560 positive cases have been reported in the country in a single day.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre's statistics, 48,836 tests were conducted yesterday and positivity ratio remained three point one nine percent.

Meanwhile, NCOC has reminded that from Friday, provision of essential basic services are being suspended to those people, who do not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a tweet, it said non-vaccinated and partial vaccinated individuals will face restrictions in many sectors including traveling, shopping, gathering and school jobs.