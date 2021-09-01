UrduPoint.com

COVID-19 Claims 53 Lives, 1839 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 12:33 AM

COVID-19 claims 53 lives, 1839 new cases reported in Punjab

The coronavirus claimed 53 more lives while 1839 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 53 more lives while 1839 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, death toll reached to1,874 and a total number of cases recorded 393,137 while 355,453 patients had been recovered so far. He said that currently 25,819 patients were under treatment in different hospitals. The Health department conducted 22,917 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.79 million so far.

About ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said, "Increase in coronavirus cases in Punjab is a matter of concern.

In such pandemic, vaccination is the only and effective treatment against coronavirus."He said that there was no shortage of vaccines in the province adding that there was ample stock of vaccines at all centers. He urged the people to immediately get vaccinated and properly observe implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He also advised the people to frequently wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the spokesperson concluded.

Related Topics

Shortage Punjab All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, sen ..

Federal decree on accountability of ministers, senior officials underlines UAE&# ..

36 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Warns Humanitarian Catastroph ..

UN Secretary-General Warns Humanitarian Catastrophe Looms in Afghanistan - State ..

3 minutes ago
 Crowds Celebrate End of US Military Era in Afghani ..

Crowds Celebrate End of US Military Era in Afghanistan's Kandahar

3 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparat ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee preparations in full swing to receive ..

2 hours ago
 Need for gearing up dengue surveillance stressed

Need for gearing up dengue surveillance stressed

3 minutes ago
 Doctors call off strike on assurance of Dr. Rubaba ..

Doctors call off strike on assurance of Dr. Rubaba Buledi

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.