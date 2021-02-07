UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 53 Lives, Infects 1,346 More People

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

COVID-19 claims 53 lives, infects 1,346 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 32,265 with 1,346 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,542 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty Three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 44 of them were under treatment in hospital and nine in their respective quarantines and homes on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It added that out of the total 53 deaths during last 24 hours 33 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 30 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 28 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in Four major areas of Peshawar 42 percent, Multan 32 percent, Karachi 24 percent and Rawalpindi 25 percent.

Around 259 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 36,954 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 12,570 in Sindh, 12,167 in Punjab, 5,986 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,922 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 541 in Balochistan, 360 in GB, and 408 in AJK.

Around 510,242 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 554,474 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 9,199, Balochistan 18,859, GB 4,916, ICT 41,934, KP 68,338, Punjab 160,580 and Sindh 250,648.

About 11,967 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,087 perished in Sindh among 21 of them died on Saturday. 19 of them died in hospital and two died out of the hospital.

4,880 in Punjab had died with 26 deaths in past 24 hours. 20 of them died in the hospital and six out of the hospital on Saturday. 1,952 in KP where four of them died in hospital on Saturday, 478 in ICT, 196 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 272 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 8,192,720 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,295 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

