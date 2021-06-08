COVID-19 claims 53 lives, infects 1,383 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 46,190 with 1,383 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,516 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 44 of whom were under treatment in hospital and nine out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total 53 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 18 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators. There were 3,196 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 2.94 percent. It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Peshawar 23 percent, Lahore 29 percent, Bahawalpur 38 percent and Multan 57 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Abbottabad 32 percent, Peshawar 29 percent, Karachi 32 percent and Gujranwala 29 percent.

Around 402 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 46,882 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 15,115 in Sindh, 18,948 in Punjab, 7,824 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,033 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,210 in Balochistan, 333 in GB, and 419 in AJK. Around 867,447 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 935,013 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,538, Balochistan 25,893, GB 5,655, ICT 81,806, KP 134,781, Punjab 342,805 and Sindh 324,535. About 21,376 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,144 have perished in Sindh among six of them died in hospital and two out of the hospital on Monday. 10,349 in Punjab had died with 35 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 28 of them died in the hospital and seven out of the hospital. 4,164 in KP where six of them died in hospital on Monday, 766 in ICT among one of them died in the hospital on Monday, 290 in Balochistan among one of them died in the hospital on Monday, 107 in GB and 556 in AJK among two of them in the hospital succumbed to the deadly virus. A total of 13,619,766 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,446 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.