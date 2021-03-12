COVID-19 claims 54 lives in Pakistan over last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12th, 2021) Pakistan reported 54 deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official figures showed that 2, 701 new positive cases emerged in different parts of the country over last 24 hours. The death with new casualties reached 13, 430.

As many as 568,065 patients were recovered from the disease.

All the schools, colleges and universities of seven districts including Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi and Multan will go on summer vacations from March 15 to March 28 and the same vacations would be observed in Islamabad.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has also directed all the provinces and states to fully follow the measures set by it in fight against COVID-19.

However, the educational institutions in all other provinces especially in Sindh are open but protocols and measures in fight against COVID-19 being followed.