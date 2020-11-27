Covid-19 claims 54 more lives in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 27th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 54 more deaths and 3,113 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The Official sources said that 43,214 people were tested in different parts of the country. However, they said that the patients recovered from the virus reached 335,881, with active cases of 45,533 across the country.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tested positve on Thursday who isolated himself after the reports.

Taking to Twitter, he also shared the condition of his health.

He wrote: “I have tested positive for #COVIDー19 & am self isolating with mild symptoms. I‘ll continue working from home & will be addressing PPP foundation day via video link.

Wear a mask everyone, see you on the other side IA,”.

The PPP chairperson added that he will continue working from home and will also be addressing PPP foundation day via video link.

Bilawal had undergone coronavirus test two days ago after experiencing mild symptoms.

Many other politicians contracted Covid-19 including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ali Zaidi, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Murad Ali Shaha, Farooq Sattar, Sheikh Rasheed, Musadik Malik, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Marriyum Auragnzeb, Shahbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz, Saeed Ghani, Kamran Bangash, Zahoor Buledi, Maula Bakhsh Chandio and Imran Ismail.