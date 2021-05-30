UrduPoint.com
COVID-19 Claims 56 Lives, Infects 2,697 More People

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

COVID-19 claims 56 lives, infects 2,697 more people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The national tally on Sunday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 58,878 with 2,697 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,620 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-six corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 53 of whom were under treatment in hospital and three out of the hospital in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the past 24 hours, most of the deaths have occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 56 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours 18 of them had died who were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 4,017 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical care in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities in past 24 hours.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 4.81 percent.

It may be mentioned here that the Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

According to John Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health, the percent positive will be high if the number of positive tests is too high, or if the number of total tests is too low. A higher percent positive suggests higher transmission and that there are likely more people with coronavirus in the community who haven't been tested yet.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Faisalabad 29 percent, Lahore 36 percent, Bahawalpur 32 percent and Multan 70 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 42 percent, Swabi 41 percent, Karachi 37 percent and Multan 50 percent.

Around 464 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Some 55,965 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 18,340 in Sindh, 22,339 in Punjab, 8,018 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,601 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,420 in Balochistan, 401 in GB, and 846 in AJK.

Around 839,322 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 918,936 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 19,170, Balochistan 25,083, GB 5,572, ICT 81,116, KP 132,170, Punjab 339,073 and Sindh 316,752.

About 20,736 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 5,014 have perished in Sindh among 10 of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Saturday.

9,982 in Punjab had died with 22 deaths occured in past 24 hours. 20 of them in the hospital and two out of hospital.

4,060 in KP where 17 of them died in hospital on Saturday, 757 in ICT among two of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 276 in Balochistan among three of them died in the hospital on Saturday, 107 in GB and 540 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 13,169,358 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 4,331 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

